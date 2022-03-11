KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Life Storage in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $132.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Life Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Life Storage by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

