Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.
Shares of KINS traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.07. 26,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.98.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -25.00%.
Kingstone Companies Company Profile
Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.
