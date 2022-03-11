Komodo (KMD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.99 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. Komodo has a market cap of $63.99 million and $1.90 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.33 or 0.00392297 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00077937 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00097936 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002982 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004800 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,655,167 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

