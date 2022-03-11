Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 284,800 shares, an increase of 216.4% from the February 13th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Koninklijke BAM Groep stock remained flat at $$2.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Get Koninklijke BAM Groep alerts:

Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, and property development services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.