Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kopin had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.93 million, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.12. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 62,483 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 39,995 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Kopin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

