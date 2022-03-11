Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kopin had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

KOPN stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $236.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.12. Kopin has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Kopin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kopin by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 84,691 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kopin by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kopin by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kopin by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

