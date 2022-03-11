Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kopin had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.
KOPN stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $236.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.12. Kopin has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $11.95.
Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Kopin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.
About Kopin (Get Rating)
Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.
