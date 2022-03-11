Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Releases Earnings Results

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 30.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.57 on Friday. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.93 million, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 366.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Kopin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

