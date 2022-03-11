KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Up 1,192.5% in February

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 1,192.5% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

KSRYY opened at $21.01 on Friday. KOSÉ has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03.

KOSÉ Company Profile

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

