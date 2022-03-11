Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $273.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.91. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $244.65 and a one year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

