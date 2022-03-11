Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 892 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,365,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4,663.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 660,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 646,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 299,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after acquiring an additional 36,703 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $70.13 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a one year low of $67.37 and a one year high of $87.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.72.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.