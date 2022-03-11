Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $272,000 Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,470,000 after buying an additional 10,007,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,253,000 after acquiring an additional 113,657 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 9,252,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,215 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,203,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,557,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,541,000 after acquiring an additional 895,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

