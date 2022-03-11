Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the third quarter worth $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 76,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 127.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 407.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRL opened at $28.83 on Friday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

