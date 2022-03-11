Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,770 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of S&W Seed worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the third quarter worth $81,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 276.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 105.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 38.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

SANW stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $95.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 34.58% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

S&W Seed Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.