Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,620 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 750.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of PKW opened at $88.17 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $80.70 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.55.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

