Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

