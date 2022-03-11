Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $927,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after buying an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 2,892,363 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,161,000 after buying an additional 1,887,391 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 85.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,748,000 after buying an additional 1,277,546 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

