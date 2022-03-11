Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $981,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,415 shares of company stock valued at $13,407,358. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $209.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.51. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.21 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.14.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.