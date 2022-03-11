Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,049 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $109.00 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.10 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.15.

