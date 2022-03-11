Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,887,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,498,000 after acquiring an additional 465,992 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,340,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.48.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $207.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.54 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

