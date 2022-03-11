K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €12.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.59) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($21.74) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €17.10 ($18.59) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 28th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($21.74) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.45 ($16.79).

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €24.40 ($26.52) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €8.03 ($8.73) and a twelve month high of €23.67 ($25.73). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.77.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

