L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 13th. This is an increase from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
In other L1 Long Short Fund news, insider Mark Landau acquired 306,825 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.70 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of A$829,347.98 ($605,363.49). Also, insider Raphael Lamm acquired 241,297 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.73 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of A$657,775.62 ($480,128.19). Insiders have acquired 3,078,246 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,733 in the last ninety days.
