L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 13th. This is a positive change from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

In related news, insider Raphael Lamm purchased 238,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.71 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$645,051.03 ($470,840.17). Also, insider Mark Landau purchased 716,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.89 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of A$2,066,020.63 ($1,508,044.25). Insiders have bought 3,078,246 shares of company stock worth $8,668,733 in the last quarter.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

