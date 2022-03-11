L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 13th. This is a positive change from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
In related news, insider Raphael Lamm purchased 238,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.71 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$645,051.03 ($470,840.17). Also, insider Mark Landau purchased 716,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.89 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of A$2,066,020.63 ($1,508,044.25). Insiders have bought 3,078,246 shares of company stock worth $8,668,733 in the last quarter.
L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
