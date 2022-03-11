L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Reduced by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $254.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.20 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.