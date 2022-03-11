Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Craig Hallum

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 226.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LSF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of LSF stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 64.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laird Superfood will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 37.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 32.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 162,076 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 62.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 33,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 50.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 88,880 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood during the second quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

