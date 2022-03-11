Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Biotricity in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Biotricity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTCY opened at $2.64 on Monday. Biotricity has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biotricity will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTCY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biotricity during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biotricity during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biotricity during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotricity during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biotricity in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

