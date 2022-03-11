Landbox Price Up 11.5% This Week (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $84,425.41 and $84.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00045395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.48 or 0.06593641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,781.13 or 1.00102268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00041896 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.