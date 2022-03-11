Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.85. 1,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $134.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.42. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $31.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $68,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 180.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 117,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

