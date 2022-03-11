Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Trading 5.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $24.00. The company traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.95. 2,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 990,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Latham Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Latham Group by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

