LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($168.48) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €134.00 ($145.65) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($163.04) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($157.61) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($156.52) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($172.61) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €143.97 ($156.49).

Shares of LEG opened at €109.05 ($118.53) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($107.07). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €115.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €123.46.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

