Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 335 ($4.39) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LGEN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.32) to GBX 400 ($5.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 343 ($4.49) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 350.75 ($4.60).

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 260.97 ($3.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 283.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 283.68. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.06).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 13.27 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 789 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,288.10 ($2,998.03). Also, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,046 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £3,169.38 ($4,152.75). Insiders have bought a total of 2,671 shares of company stock valued at $773,976 in the last 90 days.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

