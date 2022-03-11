LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Barclays

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

NASDAQ LZ opened at $11.85 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $40.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. LegalZoom.com’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $221,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $1,087,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,389.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.