Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 1,250 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises 1.5% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $10,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 86,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $82.74 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $93.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WH shares. StockNews.com cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

