Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Boosts Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust accounts for 1.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 112,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STWD. Raymond James upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 125.49%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

