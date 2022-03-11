Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 1,250 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes up 1.5% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $10,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after acquiring an additional 615,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,081.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 628,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,525,000 after acquiring an additional 575,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 546,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,369,000 after acquiring an additional 430,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,550,000 after acquiring an additional 369,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WH opened at $82.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average of $82.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $93.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

