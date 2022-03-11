Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Grows Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein accounts for about 2.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.13% of Henry Schein worth $14,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 44.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Henry Schein by 33.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of HSIC opened at $85.42 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.98 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

