Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 1,600 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Gentex comprises approximately 0.8% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gentex by 93.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 630,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,864,000 after purchasing an additional 305,197 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Gentex by 111,224.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45,602 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $453,305.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.