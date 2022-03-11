Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Gentex comprises approximately 0.8% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,594,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after buying an additional 57,087 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,199,000 after buying an additional 126,233 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,753,000 after buying an additional 792,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gentex by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,520,000 after purchasing an additional 513,739 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 879.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $37.90.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.
In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Gentex Profile (Get Rating)
Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).
