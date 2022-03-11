Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.67.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar has a 1-year low of $79.52 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day moving average is $101.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after buying an additional 1,437,557 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after buying an additional 1,589,820 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lennar by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,105 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after acquiring an additional 521,125 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,788,000 after acquiring an additional 309,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

