Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

LCUT opened at $13.68 on Friday. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

