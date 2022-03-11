Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.
LCUT opened at $13.68 on Friday. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.18%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Lifetime Brands
Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.
