LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of LifeWorks from C$38.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of LifeWorks from C$39.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of LifeWorks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of LifeWorks from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Get LifeWorks alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSIXF remained flat at $$20.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30. LifeWorks has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.