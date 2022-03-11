Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 4,984 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 165.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 204,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

