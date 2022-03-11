Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,764 Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Chart Industries stock opened at $169.88 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.13.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

