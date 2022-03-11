Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,535 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,378 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Walt Disney by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 100,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.32.

DIS opened at $134.54 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $199.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $244.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

