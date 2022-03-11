Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 15,684.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 90.7% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 62,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 29,602 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 81,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown University acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth $4,882,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 125.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

