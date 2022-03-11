Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 3,612 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 348.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trade Desk by 21.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,355 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Trade Desk by 9.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,799,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,408,000 after purchasing an additional 408,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Trade Desk by 48.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,933,000 after purchasing an additional 819,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Trade Desk by 569.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,969 shares of company stock worth $2,729,066 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.16, a PEG ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average is $80.85. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

