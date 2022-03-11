Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $246.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.25. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $231.35 and a 12 month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

