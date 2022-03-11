Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in NIO in the second quarter valued at $4,890,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 33.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,651,000 after purchasing an additional 526,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NIO opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 2.48. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie began coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

