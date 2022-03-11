Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 229.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,606 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Comcast by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 60.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $207.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

