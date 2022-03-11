Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 512.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $214.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $176.68 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

