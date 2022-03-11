Liquidia Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,739 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average volume of 490 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Liquidia by 205.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 4,365.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $383.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.11.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

